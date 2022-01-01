By Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd. | January 10, 2022

Environmental problems such as plastic pollution, climate change because of human population explosion, are getting severe and especially the micro-plastic, nano-plastic problem in the marine and even in our breathing air is a devastating issue. There are some scientific reports that these plastic pollutions are already in our human body.

Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd. is developing the cutting-edge materials and technology in order to create carbon free, sustainable society. They challenge to create the world without petroleum and fossil fuel. They have been developing next generation type rechargeable battery, fuel cell, solar cell, as well as CO 2 capture and conversion technologies, with their cutting-edge materials. Regarding plastic, they have developed 100 % nature biomass biodegradable plastic and many other nature bio-based chemicals such as biomass resin, biomass coating, biomass ink, etc. These innovative materials and technologies are registered as UNIDO and WIPO GREEN (United Nations). They were also chosen as United Nation support startup company in 2020, Kobe, Japan (UNOPS S3i Innovation Centre Japan).

This time, Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd. has developed biomass biodegradable plastic from Sargassum with the support of UNOPS startup program. He has also succeeded creating Sargassum derived 100 percent biomass biodegradable plastic without any petroleum.

Sargassum is the seaweed in the Caribbean Sea region and they are increasing due to global warming and de-forestation of Amazon Rainforest because rich fertile soil flows into the ocean. Sargassum is causing pollution problems including bad smell because they rot and get spoiled after they reach the beach. The problem is severe especially at coastal area of Florida USA, Antigua and Barbuda, Mexico, Caribbean countries, South America and West Africa region. Green Science Alliance has succeeded in creating biomass biodegradable resin pellet and its molding products (spoon as example) from this sargassum waste. This is such an environmentally friendly and sustainable material. It is expected that Sargassam derived biodegradable plastic can be cheap because they partly use Sargassum waste as raw material which is free of cost.

Green Science Alliance is planning to build-up factory to manufacture this biomass biodegradable plastic from Sargassum waste by cooperating with investors, companies, etc. in USA, Mexico, South America or Caribbean regions.