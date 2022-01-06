ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 764,259.6 metric tons of wood pellets in November, up from both 422,109.4 metric tons in October and 660,312.5 metric tons in November 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 6.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in November. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 608,524.4 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 93,510.5 metric tons and the French West Indies at 31,548.6 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports expanded to $102.06 million November, up from $58.85 million the previous month and $85.65 million in November 2020.

The U.S. exported nearly 6.75 million metric tons of wood pellets during the first 11 months of 2021 at a value of $959.94 million, compared to 6.69 million metric tons exported at a value of $905.77 million during the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.