By Enviva Inc. | January 28, 2022

Enviva Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainable wood bioenergy, on Jan. 13 announced the public release of its Corporate Sustainability Report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

The second annual report takes a comprehensive look at the year 2020 and focuses on three key topics that define Enviva’s mission: People, Forests, and Climate Change. The report addresses how Enviva mitigates climate change by displacing fossil fuels in energy, heat, and industrial applications as well as pledging to be Net Zero in its own operations by 2030; improving generational ownership of forest land in the U.S. Southeast; enhancing biodiversity and verifying Enviva’s sourcing practices through an independent audit; and driving positive economic and social impact in the communities where the company operates, all while keeping people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enviva’s second annual Corporate Sustainability Report is intended to provide a transparent update on the progress made toward the goals outlined in its inaugural report.

“Over the last two years, we’ve participated in the urgent action required to make headway on the accelerating global climate crisis as well as become a critical part in overcoming the immense challenge economies around the world face in phasing out fossil fuels by 2050. With this in mind, Enviva’s sustainability journey continues to accelerate,” said John Keppler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Enviva. “Looking ahead, Enviva’s renewable wood resources are a potential solution for major industrials like jet fuel refiners and steel, lime, and cement manufacturers to help decarbonize their production processes. We are proud of the progress we made on the sustainability of Enviva and the positive impacts we have made on people, climate, and forests and look forward to the new horizons we expect to reach.”

Below is a brief snapshot of accomplishments reported on in the second annual Corporate Sustainability Report:

Fighting Climate Change

•Since its inception, Enviva has displaced approximately 43 billion pounds of coal and eliminated more than 39 million metric tons of CO2 emissions globally. The reduction in CO2 emissions alone is equivalent to offsetting 4.4 billion gallons of gasoline and 90 million barrels of oil. •In February 2021, Enviva announced its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its operations by 2030. This commitment to climate action sets forth an ambitious plan that is aligned with international climate goals, including the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. •In an effort to decarbonize hard-to-abate industrial sectors, Enviva has begun work to deploy biomass as an alternative for industrial applications such as the production of sustainable aviation fuels, steel, lime, and cement, to name a few.

Empowering Our People and Communities

•Enviva’s economic impact across its operating footprint is estimated to be nearly $3 billion, which supports more than 4,200 direct and indirect jobs across the U.S. Southeast. •Across the U.S. Southeast, involuntary loss of generational family land (i.e., heirs’ property) is a longstanding problem, particularly among low-income communities. Enviva continues to partner with organizations across the U.S. Southeast — such as the Sustainable Forestry Land Retention (SFLR) Project — dedicated to addressing the issue. •Maintaining safety in daily operations amongst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought Enviva’s best minds, systems, and processes, and team back-up culture together — Enviva is proud to report that 2020 was its safest year ever. •Enviva continues to empower the communities where it lives and works, focusing on three common needs across the communities it serves — nurturing youth and education, enhancing community services, and supporting its most vulnerable neighbors. Through outreach, volunteer activities, and direct sponsorship, Enviva provides a hand-up in times of need as well as empowerment opportunities such as educational and workforce development program partnerships.

Growing and Thriving Forests

•Across Enviva’s sourcing regions, forest inventory increased by more than 415 million metric tons. Additionally, Enviva has helped certify more than 129,000 acres of forest land. •Enviva has provided more than $2.5 million in grants through its Forest Conservation Fund, resulting in more than 26,000 acres of forest land conserved across the U.S. Southeast. •Through Enviva’s partnership with The Longleaf Alliance, Enviva’s sourcing was found to help improve or restore more than 3,400 acres of longleaf forests and certify over 6,600 acres of privately owned, predominantly longleaf forests to enhance biodiversity. •Enviva’s unique and industry-leading Track & Trace® technology has grown more robust, and the process is now audited by independent third parties to help provide detailed and verifiable data about the sustainability of Enviva’s forestry activities and the journey our feedstocks take from the forest tract to the production plant and ultimately to customers around the globe.

