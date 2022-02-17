ADVERTISEMENT

Valmet has announced it will supply a Valmet CAN Automation System to Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto’s 40 megawatt (MW) biomass-fired heating plant located near Turku, Finland.

According to Valmet, the new system will replace the existing automation system that has reached the end of its cycle. The system will also provide a remote-control connection to the central control room at the company’s Naantali power plant.

Delivery of the system is scheduled to be complete by October 2022. Valmet’s delivery includes the automation system, along with installation, commissioning and training.

“Our cooperation with Valmet goes back a long way, and Valmet DNA is the main automation system at our Naantali power plant. It will be easy to integrate the new system into the Valmet DNA system in Naantali as well as use its existing operation, engineering and reporting stations,” said Maija Henell, managing director, Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto.

“It is nice to continue our cooperation with Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto and upgrade their existing automation system in Oriketo to modern technology. The same stations and tools in Naantali and Oriketo will make running and maintaining the Oriketo plant easier. In addition to upgrading the automation system, the project aims at improving the operation of the plant,” said Arto Mäkinen, sales manager of automation at Valmet.

A full copy of Valmet’s announcement is available on the company’s website.