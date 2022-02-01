By EDL | February 21, 2022

Global sustainable energy producer EDL has signed agreements with U.S. gas company Pennant Midstream, kicking off EDL’s fourth investment in the USA’s renewable natural gas (RNG) sector since 2019.

Under the agreement, Pennant will transport the RNG from the Carbon Limestone Landfill near the city of Youngstown, Ohio, through its existing system and redeliver the gas to EDL’s downstream markets. The landfill gas, a by-product of naturally decomposing materials in the Carbon Limestone Landfill, will be processed and conditioned by what will be EDL’s largest North American RNG facility to meet Pennant’s gas quality requirements.

EDL CEO James Harman commented, “EDL has owned and operated an extensive portfolio of landfill gas-to-electricity plants across the US since 1998 and, in recent years, several large plants converting landfill gas to RNG.

“We are proud to leverage our waste-to-clean energy expertise through developments such as the Limestone RNG project, and to assist one of our key customers with its goal of decarbonizing through renewable gas supply.”

Pennant is a partnership between UGI Energy Services, Harvest Midstream I, and a subsidiary of Williams Companies. Once fully operational, the Pennant system will take up to 6,500 Mcf per day of RNG supply.

“Agreements like this one announced today enable UGIES to utilize its best-in-class engineering and construction expertise to bring RNG to market while utilizing the existing Pennant pipeline network,” said Anthony Cox, president of Pennant Midstream.

“This is an example of UGI and Pennant’s commitment to enabling renewable and sustainable energy projects using the breadth of our industry experience.”

The project is expected to become operational in 2023.