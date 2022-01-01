By EDL | March 02, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Global sustainable energy producer EDL and key project stakeholders bp, Consumers Energy and Granger Waste Services welcomed the start of operations at the Wood Road Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Facility. The landfill gas to RNG facility is the first of its kind in Lansing, Michigan.

EDL Chief Executive Officer James Harman said, “Converting waste gases from landfill to renewable natural gas, which displaces fossil fuel-derived natural gas, is a significant part of a sustainable, circular economy.”

“We’re proud to contribute to Michigan’s clean energy future through RNG production at this facility that EDL owns and operates.”

EDL Head of North America Operations Raymond Ivers said, “Our new Wood Road RNG Facility will extract and convert about 19,000 tons of methane from landfill gas per year from Granger Waste Services’ Wood Street Landfill into approximately 870,000 mmBtu (million British thermal unit) of pipeline quality RNG each year.

“Using this RNG instead of natural gas displaces about 29,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (tCO 2-e ) per year that would have otherwise resulted from combusting comparable fossil fuels. That’s equivalent to taking 5,700 cars off the road each year.”

The RNG produced at the Wood Road RNG Facility will be added to Consumers Energy’s existing pipeline network for delivery to end users. A portion will be taken by bp to supply natural gas-powered vehicles across the United States. The RNG will also be delivered for residential, commercial, and industrial use in North America.

Granger Waste Services CEO Keith Granger said, “Granger has been committed to using waste as a resource since 1985 when we became the first company in Michigan to create sustainable renewable energy using landfill gas.

“We’re excited to be a part of this project that takes energy production from landfill gas to the next level.”

Consumers Energy Vice President of Gas Engineering and Supply Greg Salisbury said, “Consumers Energy is proud to support development of renewable natural gas in Michigan.

“Like many across the country and our industry, we’re exploring how technologies like RNG can help create a cleaner energy future while continuing to safely deliver the energy we need in a cold-weather Midwestern state.”