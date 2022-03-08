By Anaergia Inc. | March 08, 2022

Anaergia Inc. and partner, Continuus Materials, signed a contract project development agreement (PDA) with the board of the Kent County Department of Public Works.

Under the terms of the PDA, the parties agreed to terms for a potential project under which an approximately US$280 million state-of-the-art material recovery facility (MRF) converting solid waste to products, fertilizer, and renewable natural gas (RNG), would be built by Anaergia and Continuus Materials. The PDA indicates that the initial term of this agreement is to be for a period of 25 years from the start of operations.

As previously disclosed, the facility is expected to be a world-leading facility, achieving the county’s ambitious landfill diversion targets, while supporting its visionary sustainability goals and creating economic stimulus in West Michigan.