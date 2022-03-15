ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 655,656.5 metric tons of wood pellets in January, down from 774,410.2 metric tons exported the previous month, but up when compared to the 599,624.2 metric tons exported in January 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 11.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in January. The U.S. was the top destination at 458,598.3 metric tons, followed by Denmark at 91,872.1 metric tons and the Netherlands at 91,172 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $102.65 million in January, up from both $99.09 million the previous month and $84.46 million in January 2021.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.