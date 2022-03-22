By Capstone Green Energy Corp. | March 22, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Capstone Green Energy Corp., a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy-as-a-service (EaaS) solutions, announced on March 11 that its distributor for the Upper Midwest, New England and Eastern Canada, Vergent Power Solutions, has secured a contract to provide a one-megawatt microturbine system to be installed in a landfill gas-to-energy project for a solid waste facility in New England. The renewable energy project will convert the gas generated by waste at the landfill to electricity that will be redistributed to the electrical grid and utilized by the city to power its municipal facilities.

The waste to energy project is expected to be commissioned in early 2023. Currently, the landfill generates and flares approximately 350 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas. The new project will convert all of this gas into electricity by utilizing the highly-efficient Capstone C1000S microturbine system. The conversion process will generate one megawatt of clean and reliable electricity and deliver a continuous renewable source of revenue for the city. Bringing this project to fruition is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New England by 3,500 tons per year.

“Vergent Power dedicated many years to develop this important project, which reflects the New England region’s path towards decarbonization,” said Darren Jamison, president and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “The project clearly demonstrates Capstone microturbines’ ultra-clean emission and beneficial product features such as UL1741 SA-certified power electronics that enable simplified interconnection with the utility grid as well as potential future microgrids in the area. We look forward to many more innovative, carbon-reducing projects from Vergent Power in New England in the future,” added Jamison.

After a thorough analysis comparing various distributed generation technologies, officials ultimately chose low-emission Capstone Green Energy microturbines as the ideal solution for their scalability, resiliency, and ability to reduce energy costs to taxpayers.

“Vergent Power is proud to support this municipal customer and its progressive efforts to have 100% renewable power in 2023. Utilizing renewable biogas generated by wastewater treatment plants and landfills is an excellent way for communities to transition to renewable energy. This one-megawatt plant will be Vergent Power’s eleventh renewable energy system in our North American operating fleet comprising more than thirty microturbines running on biogas,” said Justin Rathke, president, Vergent Power Solutions.