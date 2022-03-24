ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on March 31. The event is open to the public, but registration is required.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

The March 31 meeting is expected to include a discussion of major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, covering the themes of trade promotion and market access, global decarbonization, clean energy supply chains, and technology and innovation. The committee is also scheduled to review recommendations developed by subcommittees.

The REEEAC currently includes more than 30 members, including those representing Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the U.S. Grains Council.

Members of the public who plan to attend the event must register by March 25. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.