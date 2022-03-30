ADVERTISEMENT

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. (JAPEX) on March 24 announced is working with Maeda Corp., Yonden Business Co. Inc., and Shinko Denso Co. to develop a 50 megawatt (MW) wood pellet-fueled power plant in Ozu City, Ehime Prefecture, Japan.

Construction on the project, referred to as Ozu Biomass Power Co. Ltd., is scheduled to begin in June, with commercial operations scheduled to commence in August 2024. Electricity produced at the facility will be sold to Shikoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co. Inc. (YONDEN T&D) under the feed-in tariff (FIT) system for renewable energy.

The facility will be fueled by imported wood pellets. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to require approximately 200,000 metric tons per year of the biomass fuel.

