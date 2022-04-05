ADVERTISEMENT

Drax Group plc and the U.S. Industrial Pellet Association have each issued statements in support of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Working Group III report, released April 4, which shows that sustainable bioenergy is critical to meeting global climate goals.

According to the IPCC, the Working Group III report shows that average annual global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were at their highest levels in human history in 2010-2019. The report shows that immediate and deep emissions reductions are needed to limit global warning to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming,” said Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC. “I am encouraged by climate action being taken in many countries. There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.”

The full report spans 3,675 pages and addresses a wide variety of scenarios and technologies, including those involving biomass, bioenergy, biofuels, and bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECSS).

“The IPCC’s scientists have again said that sustainable bioenergy is essential for achieving net zero and avoiding catastrophic climate change both as a provider of renewable energy and a way to remove carbon from the atmosphere,” said USIPA in a statement. “The science is clear - sustainable bioenergy use needs to scale up rapidly around the world and we support the IPCC’s focus on sustainability and robust regulations to ensure that biomass delivers benefits for our climate, environment and communities.”

“The latest IPCC report clearly states the critical role for sustainable biomass and the need for carbon removals from technologies such as BECCS to meet global climate targets,” said Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax. “It’s time to put words into action and begin scaling up these important technologies.

“We support the report’s increased focus on sustainability and agree that it’s vital that the feedstocks used deliver climate, environmental and social benefits and we’re confident that this is aligned with the biomass we’re using.”

Additional information, including a full copy of the Working Group III report, is available on the IPCC website.