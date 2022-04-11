ADVERTISEMENT

Pasadena, California-based Solariant Capital LLC on April 8 announced that a consortium of Japanese companies has entered an agreement to acquire its 50 megawatt (MW) Tahara Biomass Power Plant project, under development in Tahara City, Aichi prefecture, Japan.

The consortium of Japanese companies includes Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd (JAPEX), Shizuoka Gas & Power Co. Ltd., Tokyo Energy & Systems Inc., Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Daiichi Jitsugyo Co. Ltd., and Iwatani Corp.

Solariant said it will retain a minority interest in the project company, Tahara Bio-power LLC.

JAPEX issued a statement on March 31 announcing plans to move forward with the development of the Tahara project. Construction on the proposed pellet fueled facility is expected to begin in October 2022, with commercial operations commencing in April 2025.