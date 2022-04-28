By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | April 28, 2022

Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded an $11.4 million (US$8.9 million) contract with a single customer for the supply of its pressure swing adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading systems for new food waste-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) projects across three U.S. states. The customer name has not been disclosed at this time. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

"According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. It is a big problem today that needs solving," said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. "We are excited to be part of the solution by supporting an organization's drive to improve the environment through a cost effective decarbonization solution that transforms food waste into RNG. We create innovative and efficient solutions for all types of biogas applications globally, and for this application, Greenlane's PSA biogas upgrading system was a perfect fit."