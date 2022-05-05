ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 801,396.9 metric tons of wood pellets in March, up from both 628,659.8 metric tons the previous month and 667,309 metric tons in March 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to nearly 20 countries in March. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports, at 482,027.4 metric tons, followed by the Netherland at 107,337.9 metric tons, Denmark at 86,844.7 metric tons and Japan at 72,224 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $127.33 million in March, up from $82.71 million in February and $110.44 million in March of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first quarter of the year reached 2.09 million metric tons at a value of $312.69 million, compared to 1.82 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $273.51 million.

