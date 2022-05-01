As part of a major global fire protection organization, FLAMEX Inc. has a wide range of detection and suppression components available to meet the specific protection requirements of varied applications that may be present within a single manufacturi

May 25, 2022

Wood pellet production involves operations that are often conducive to the generation of sparks and fire. Size reduction operations such as the hammermilling of dry wood material are often a source of sparks that are transported in the material flow through the pneumatic system. Fires and burning embers may also result from the drying process due to the presence of high temperatures and possible upset conditions with the dryer. Other processes such as pelletizing, pellet cooling, screening and product load out may also produce ignition from sparks, overheated pellets and mechanical friction sources.



If not addressed, fires and explosions resulting from normal production processes can have devastating consequences for a business, whether large or small. This is an ever-present problem in this industry that requires continual management to ensure workplace safety, asset protection and business continuity. The design, installation, operation and maintenance of automatic fire protection systems play a critical part in the effort to mitigate these hazards.



Spark detection and extinguishing systems have long been recognized by the industry and loss control community as an effective measure in the prevention of fire and explosions in dust collection and air filtration systems. Introduced to North America in the late 1970s, the FLAMEX Spark Detection and Extinguishing System became the first system of its type to gain a Factory Mutual Approval. These systems have proven to be an invaluable part of an overall protection design in wood pellet facilities.



FLAMEX Inc. has been involved in protecting industrial facilities from the hazards of fire and explosion for more than 40 years. The company specializes in the prevention of ignition in facilities that handle combustible dust. Vast experience in the industrial wood pellet industry has given FLAMEX Inc. a deep understanding of the risks inherent in the production process, and how to address them in a manner that eliminates or minimizes production downtime.



As part of a major global fire protection organization, FLAMEX Inc. has a wide range of detection and suppression components available to meet the specific protection requirements of varied applications that may be present within a single manufacturing facility. FLAMEX Inc. continually strives to improve its product offerings in step with the latest technological advances. Accordingly, the company recently introduced a new, powerful tool to combat fires effectively from a safe distance. The MX One firefighting turbine can spray 1,000 gallons of water per minute, project a water stream up to 260 feet, and water mist up to 130 feet. The unit can be controlled automatically or manually by a remote device. Applications in the wood pellet industry include process operations, storage and loading areas.

Printed in Issue 2, 2022 of Pellet Mill Magazine