ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Association has announced its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a hybrid meeting, accessible in-person and online, on May 24.

The REEEAC provides the Secretary of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

The May 24 meeting is expected to conclude a discussion of major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, including discussions focused on trade promotion and market access, global decarbonization, clean energy supply chains, and technology and innovation. During the event, the committee will provide an overview of its recommendations to the relevant U.S. government officials from the Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee agencies.

The REEEAC currently includes 30 members, including representatives of Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association and the U.S. Grains Council.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.