By Sandvik Materials Technology | June 13, 2022

Sandvik Materials Technology, a developer and producer of advanced stainless steels, and special alloys, has secured the first “waste to energy order” for its unique Sanicro 35 grade. The facility will use Sanicro 35 in the process to convert and upgrade biogas, or landfill gas, into renewable natural gas, and thereby help reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.

Sanicro 35, will replace failed heat exchanger tubes made from 316L stainless steel in a renewable natural gas plant in Texas. The facility converts and upgrades biogas, or landfill gas, into renewable natural gas which can be used as a substitute for natural gas in a range of applications including fuel. For instance, compressed natural gas, electricity generation, thermal energy, or as a feedstock for chemical industries.

The plant’s original heat exchanger tubes failed within six months due to exposure to corrosive environments. These include condensation and the formation of acids, organic compounds, and salts generated during the conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas. The operation of landfill gas-to-energy helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.

Sanicro 35 offers exceptionally high performance, strength, and corrosion resistance at a wide range of temperatures. It is designed for extremely corrosive environments and ideal for use in heat exchangers, Sanicro 35 was recommended by Sandvik Materials Technology because of its ability to increase heat exchanger lifetime while reducing repair costs and maintenance.

“We are very pleased to announce our first reference order for Sanicro® 35 with a renewable natural gas plant. This comes in line with our drive to be part of the energy transition. We are offering in-depth knowledge of materials, products, and solutions for the renewable energy sector and we are looking forward to showing the operational and environmental benefits Sanicro 35 can bring for the application of heat exchangers in biomass plants,” said Luiza Esteves, technical marketing engineer, Sandvik Materials Technology.



Sandvik Materials Technology has an in-depth knowledge of materials solutions for the renewable energy sector. Going forward Sandvik Materials Technology will have an even stronger focus on driving sustainability and supporting the energy transition through its product offerings.

With a long tradition in research and development, the company has a track record in providing new materials and solutions for the most challenging applications, reducing costs, and extending the life of new plants while optimizing maintenance, production, and safety.

Sanicro 35 is available globally to support heat exchanger tubing needs. To learn more about the alloy, visit materials.sandvik/sanicro-35.