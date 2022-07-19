ADVERTISEMENT

Denmark-based energy company Orsted in on July 5 announced plans to establish carbon capture at two of its biomass-fired power stations and utilize surplus heat to reduce the long-term consumption of wood pellets for district heating.

According to the announcement, Orsted plans to establish carbon capture at its Avedore Power station’s straw-fired boiler and at Asnæs Power Station. The Avedore facility, located near Copenhagen, is primarily fueled with sustainable wood pellets and straw and has the capacity to generate 806 megawatts (MW) of heat and 953 megajoule per second (MJ/s) of heat. The Asnæs facility is located in Kalundborg, Denmark. That facility is primarily fueled with sustainable wood chips and has the capacity to produce 26 MW of electricity and 125 MJ/s of heat.

According to Orsted, the straw-fired boiler at Avedore Power Station has been designated to capture and deliver part of the carbon for the first phases of the Power-to-X project “Green Fuels for Denmark,” which aims to develop green fuels for aviation and shipping. The straw-fired boiler can also supply carbon for storage, according to the company.

If implemented, planned carbon capture and storage (CCS) and green fuels projects would create large amounts of surplus heat that can be utilized by the district heating system served by the Avedore Power Station. The use of that surplus heat would reduce the long-term demand for wood pellet heating fuel.

A full copy of Orsted’s announcement is available on the company’s website.