By Technip Energies | July 22, 2022

Technip Energies has been awarded a significant contract by Neste for the expansion of their renewable products production capacity in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as part of the existing partnership agreement between Technip Energies and Neste.

The contract covers engineering, procurement services and construction management (EPsCm) for the expansion of Neste’s existing renewables refinery in Rotterdam which will increase Neste’s overall renewable product capacity by 1.3 million tons per year.

This contract follows the front-end engineering and design (FEED) delivered by Technip Energies in 2021.

The production process is based on Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL state-of-the-art technology, which allows the conversion of renewable waste and residue raw materials like used cooking oil and animal fat waste into renewable fuels.

Bhaskar Patel, senior vice president sustainable fuels, chemicals and circularity of Technip Energies, stated: “We are pleased to be entrusted once again by Neste for the expansion of their renewable products production platform in Rotterdam. This award relies on our long-term collaboration, illustrated by the successful delivery of two world-scale renewable products refineries in Rotterdam and Singapore and the ongoing expansion project of Neste’s renewable products refinery in Singapore. We are committed to make this project a success as we share a common vision of accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future, using technological advancement as a key lever.”

* A “significant” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €50 million and €250 million of revenue.

