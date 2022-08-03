By Anaergia Inc. | August 03, 2022

Anaergia Inc. announced it has signed a contract to supply its industry-leading organic waste treatment solutions to the joint venture selected by Singapore’s National Environment Agency for its Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility Engineering, Procurement and Construction Package 2 (EPC2) contract. EPC2 contract will include a 400-tonne-per-day food waste treatment facility (FWTF), which Anaergia will design and build using its industry-leading waste treatment technologies. The construction of this waste treatment facility will be a key step towards realizing Singapore’s vision of becoming a zero-waste economy.

NEA awarded the EPC2 contract to a joint venture between UES Holdings Pte Ltd (UESH) and China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company Pte Ltd (CHEC). The joint venture’s submitted proposal was evaluated based on process design and optimization, resource efficiency, Singapore’s Green Mark initiatives, plant layout and value for cost.

Using Anaergia’s proven and proprietary technologies, the FWTF will be Singapore's primary facility for the treatment of source-segregated food waste. The state-of-the-art facility will use Anaergia’s technologies, which first separates inorganic materials from food waste. The food waste fraction will be processed into a slurry, which will be anaerobically co-digested with used water sludge at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (Tuas WRP) to produce biogas. The co-digestion of food waste slurry and used water sludge will increase biogas production at Tuas WRP and improve energy recovery from waste while optimizing land use.

Tuas Nexus will be Singapore’s first integrated water and solid waste treatment facility. It will provide an innovative and sustainable solution to meet Singapore’s long-term solid waste management and used water treatment needs.

“Food waste treatment is a critical component of this project, and Anaergia’s world-leading proven technologies are what make this combined treatment of food and used water sludge possible. We are happy to partner with Anaergia to build this landmark facility,” said Dr Zhou Tong, Project Director, UESH-CHEC JV.

“Singapore is already a world leader in used water treatment. By developing two world leading facilities and then integrating them, Singapore becomes a global leader in the handling of human liquid and solid waste in an optimized manner. This mega facility is Anaergia’s third project in Singapore and is supported by our Asia Pacific regional offices which are located there. This contract, together with our recently announced contract in Okayama, Japan, adds around SGD$50 million or C$46 million to Anaergia’s backlog. We look forward to continuing to support Singapore in achieving its sustainable infrastructure goals as it implements Green Plan 2030,” said Andrew Benedek, Anaergia’s chairman and CEO.