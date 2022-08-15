By Aries Clean Technologies | August 15, 2022

With shipments to all 50 states and Canada, Aries GREEN biocarbon retail and commercial sales reach 1 million pounds and launch new renewable carbon product offerings.

“Sales of 1 million pounds of Aries GREEN, an Aries biocarbon product, is a great company milestone,” said Gregory Bafalis, CEO of Aries Clean Technologies, the parent company of Aries GREEN. “And as we expand into emerging renewable carbon markets, repeat sales reinforce the fact that consumers trust our products, its quality, and its safety. Aries GREEN biocarbon is backed by a great production team that consistently produces it to the highest industry standards.”

Aries future focus for its renewable carbon products includes, but is not limited to, agriculture, metals, and textiles, and, when activated, adsorbents and filtration media.

“Aries Renewable Carbon is quickly finding its niche in industrial markets by replacing coal and becoming a green alternative to coal-based carbon products,” Bafalis added. “When industrial products, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, are made from sustainably sourced wood and biomass, they are carbon neutral – an ideal fit for today’s circular economy.”

Activated carbon is used to purify liquids and gases in a variety of applications, including municipal drinking water, food and beverage processing, odor removal, industrial pollution control. Activated carbon is produced from carbon-rich source materials, such as wood, coconuts, nutshells, coal, and peat, and this fits perfectly into gasification production. Aries uses steam to activate its biocarbon.

At Aries world class downdraft gasification plant in Lebanon, Tennessee, waste wood from local businesses is diverted from the landfills and used for feedstock. Aries proprietary gasification process converts the wood into a combustible gas and biocarbon product. The gas is used to generate energy that supplies the operating facility with excess supplied behind the meter to the adjacent Lebanon Wastewater Treatment Plant. There are no additives in the biocarbon, and USDA independent test results show it is 96% biobased carbon. To date, gasification conversion of wood has kept 6.6 million pounds of waste wood out of the landfill.

And for the fourth year in a row, the International Biochar Initiative has granted re-certification of Aries Green. This continues to give Aries GREEN an edge in the agricultural biochar marketplace. This is further validation that downdraft gasification is a green and clean solution for wood waste streams. It is also certified by the USDA.

Growers and gardeners continue to use Aries GREEN on houseplants, lawns, and gardens knowing that nothing in it is harmful because it has been through independent testing. It is available on Aries’ website, on HomeDepot.com, and through the Amazon Marketplace. We can also supply bulk quantities upon request,” said Bafalis.