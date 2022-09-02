By Montauk Renewables Inc. | September 02, 2022

Montauk Renewables Inc. announces the planned construction of a second renewable natural gas (RNG) processing facility at its Apex landfill gas project in Amsterdam, Ohio.

The planned project is being driven by projections in biogas feedstock availability from the host landfill over the next 12 to 18 months. The company is targeting an approximate 40 percent increase in RNG processing capacity with the addition of the second facility. It is expected to add up to 2,100 MMBtu per day production capacity and expand the infrastructure for the conversion of LFG to RNG. The Project is expected to be completed in 2024, based on currently forecasted biogas feedstock volumes that are anticipated to be available from the host landfill at the time of commissioning.

“Montauk is excited to announce this significant expansion to our current production capacity at the Apex Amsterdam, Ohio site,” said Sean McClain, Montauk Renewables CEO. “A critical component to our development strategy includes the ability to add capacity to complement the growth endeavors of our host business partners.”

The company currently expects the capital investment to range between $25.0 - $30.0 million in total Project costs over the next 12 to 18 months, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022.