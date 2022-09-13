By Gevo Inc. | September 13, 2022

Gevo Inc. is pleased to announce that its Northwest Iowa Renewable Natural Gas project, Gevo NW Iowa RNG LLC, was granted registration approval by the U.S. EPA, allowing Gevo RNG to participate in the Renewable Fuel Standard program.

Gevo previously estimated that approval for RFS renewable identification numbers (RINS) through RFS and carbon credits through California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program would happen in late 2022 or early 2023. This early approval is a result of the quality work by Gevo’s expert operations, sustainability, and compliance teams as well as Gevo’s dedicated project partners.

“The work we are doing at the Northwest Iowa RNG operations is critical to Gevo’s work in the reduction of the carbon intensity of fuels. While Gevo RNG is just one piece of the circular economy that Gevo is building, the capture of manure to make RNG in the production of transportation fuels is a very important component,” said Chris Ryan, president and chief operating officer at Gevo Inc. “Meeting the EPA registration requirements ahead of schedule is the direct result of the efforts of a dedicated team of hard-working individuals who demonstrate our collective commitment to this mission.”

The RNG Project generates renewable natural gas captured from dairy cow manure. The manure for the RNG Project is supplied by three dairy farms located in Northwest Iowa totaling over 20,000 milking cows. At full operational capacity, the RNG Project is expected to generate approximately 355,000 MMBtu of RNG per year, which is marketed by BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. and BP Products North America Inc. (collectively, “bp”) in California on behalf of Gevo.