The U.S. EPA on Sept. 15 released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that one new SRE petition was filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard during the past month. According to the agency, 4 SRE petitions are currently pending.

The newly filed SRE petition is for compliance year 2021. The other three SRE petitions, which have been pending for several months, including one filed for compliance year 2016, one filed for compliance year 2017 and one filed for compliance year 2018.

The EPA made no other changes to the data included in its online data dashboard.

