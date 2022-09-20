ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Sept. 19 delivered a final rule to create canola oil fuel pathways under the Renewable Fuel Standard for renewable diesel, jet fuel naphtha, liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and heating oil to the White House Office of Management and Budget. OMB review marks a final step before a rulemaking is promulgated.

The agency in April published a proposed rule to create the canola oil fuel pathways. That rulemaking proposed to find that the fuel pathways meet the lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction threshold of 50 percent required to generate D4 biomass-based diesel and D5 advanced biofuel renewable identification numbers (RINs) under the RFS. Under the proposed rule, renewable diesel, jet fuel and heating oil produced with canola would be eligible to generate D4 RINs if they are produced through a hydrotreating process that does not co-process renewable biomass and petroleum, and for D5 RINs if they are produced through a process that does co-process renewable biomass and petroleum. Naphtha and LPG production from canola oil using a hydrotreating process would also be eligible to generate D5 RINs. A fuel pathway for the production of biodiesel and heating oil produced from canola oil via a transesterification process is already approved for the generation of D4 biomass-based diesel RINs.

A public comment period on the proposed rule was open through May 18. Additional information, including full copies of public comments submitted regarding the proposed rule, is available under Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0845 on www.Regulations.gov.