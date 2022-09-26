By Tidewater Renewables Ltd. | September 26, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. is pleased to announce an agreement to sell Federal Clean Fuel Regulation (CFR) credits that it will receive through the production and sale of fuel produced at the renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen complex at Prince George, British Columbia, and the appointment of Ray Kwan as the corporation's new CFO.

CFR sale

As part of the CFR Sale, Tidewater Renewables has agreed to sell a total of 25,000 CFR credits at $100 per credit. This agreement adds previously unrecognized value for CFR credits and Tidewater Renewables will receive total proceeds of $2.5 million over the term of this agreement. The corporation's current run rate EBITDA estimates for the Complex of $90 – 100 million exclude the impact of the outlined forward sale and any value for the ongoing sale of CFR credits once the program is implemented.

"This is Tidewater Renewables' second CFR credit sale with the first being in June of 2022. These credit sales are significant for Tidewater Renewables as they continue to validate our previous view that CFR credits will represent an incremental revenue stream for our clean fuel projects. Furthermore, at similar CFR credit values, Tidewater Renewables' HDRD Complex has the potential of generating more than $30 million of incremental Run Rate EBITDA assuming feedstock prices, diesel prices and BC LCFS credit prices remain constant," said Joel MacLeod, executive chairman and CEO.

The Corporation continues to work on other agreements to monetize further CFR credits that it will receive from the operation of the Complex, from its Canola Co-Processing Facility, and from other projects.

Appointment of new chief financial officer

The corporation's board of directors today appointed Ray Kwan, as the chief financial officer of the corporation. To help ensure a smooth transition, Kwan will work closely with the corporation's current President and Chief Financial Officer, Joel Vorra, who will remain with the corporation in an advisory capacity for the remainder of 2022. Kwan comes to Tidewater Renewables with significant senior financial management experience, most notably in the capital markets sector. Prior to joining Tidewater Renewables, Kwan worked primarily in banking with a focus on institutional equity research, most recently as a managing director at BMO Capital Markets. Kwan holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

"It is very exciting to join a company that is at the forefront of the energy transformation. I feel honored to join a strong leadership team and look forward to working with the Corporation's Board, shareholders, and stakeholders," said Kwan.

"Tidewater Renewables is a growth company with a dynamic leadership team, and we are excited for Ray Kwan to help drive the business on the road to the corporation's previously disclosed expected 2023 Run Rate EBITDA of approximately $150 million," said Joel Macleod, executive chairman and CEO. "We are ecstatic to have Ray join the Tidewater Renewables team. I have known Ray for over 10 years and have watched him become one of the most respected energy minds in North America. Ray is highly regarded by institutional investors with his 15 + years of experience and multiple TopGun awards. Ray's success and experience with public companies and capital markets in not only Calgary, but all of Canada and North America, his financial expertise, and his leadership qualities, will be an invaluable addition to the team. Mr. Vorra was a founder at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. and his skills and leadership were fundamental in the creation of Tidewater Renewables in 2021. We are thankful for his time at both companies, and we are grateful that he has agreed to serve as an advisor to mentor Ray and the entire leadership team."

The Government of Canada Clean Fuel Regulations

The Government of Canada Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) increase incentives for the development and adoption of clean fuels, technologies, and processes to significantly reduce pollution by making fuels cleaner over time. They require liquid fossil fuel (gasoline and diesel) suppliers (referred to as "primary suppliers") to gradually reduce the carbon intensity from the fuels they produce and sell for use in Canada over time, leading to a decrease of approximately 15 percent (below 2016 levels) in the carbon intensity of gasoline and diesel used in Canada by 2030. The Government of Canada is supporting the development of a clean fuels sector through a series of investments and initiatives that complement the CFR.

While primary suppliers are the only entities required to reduce the lifecycle emissions of their fuels, the CFR create compliance categories which allow primary suppliers as well as "voluntary credit creators," such as Tidewater Renewables, to create credits to ultimately be sold to primary suppliers to meet their gasoline or diesel carbon intensity requirement.