The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) on Oct. 5 announced an investment of up to $1.5 million in a project under development by Char Technologies Ltd. that will produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and biocarbon.

As part of the project, Char Technologies will relocate and recommission its existing London, Ontario, facility to a site near Niagara Falls. The project, referred to as the Thorold Phase 1 Project, will be located at the Thorold Multimodal Hub, a 250-acre industrial complex. Once fully operational, the Thorold Phase 1 Project is expected to produce 20,000 gigajoules per year (GJ/yr) of RNG and 2,000 metric tons per year of biocarbon from clean woody feedstocks that would otherwise be destined for landfills. A planned phase 2 of the project would boost RNG production to 500,000 GJ/yr and biocarbon production to 10,000 metric tons annually, according to the company’s website.

The investment from FedDev Ontario has been awarded through its Jobs and Growth Fund and is in the form of an interest-free repayable contribution toward certain eligible project costs.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of FedDev JGF funding to support the development and adoption of our made in Canada clean technology,” said Andrew White, CEO of Char Technologies. “On behalf of CHAR I would like to thank the Honourable Filomena Tassi, the Minister responsible for FedDev, for believing in our project. Thanks to FedDev’s funding, CHAR will be positioned to increase biocarbon production capacity from 1,000 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes per year. This supports Canada’s Net Zero targets by increasing the supply of clean fuels generated from sustainable resources, which is part of our goal of decarbonizing for a circular economy.”