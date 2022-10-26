By Brunette Machinery Co. | October 26, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Specializing in wood processing and material handling systems for over 80 years, Brunette Machinery Co. provides custom engineered solutions for mill optimization. The company is known as an industry leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty drum chippers, grinders and complementary equipment such as vibrating conveyors, disc scalping screens, E-Sweeps, and log singulators.



With the global biomass power market expected to grow at an exponential rate throughout the next eight years, Brunette Machinery is uniquely situated to provide the best wood breakdown equipment to the industry. The following are some of the company’s innovative and advanced wood processing machines built for biomass applications.



Brunette Whole Log Micro-Chipper

The Brunette Whole Log Micro-Chipper is a horizontal-feed chipper that can process logs up to 26-inch diameter. It is ideal for converting whole logs not suitable for lumber into a one-fourth-inch nominal chip for use in the biofuel industry. A powered feedworks controls the feed of single logs, or multiple stems and branches. With a 40-inch wide throat, it can process a variety of materials with ease. The Brunette Whole Log Chipper is available in various sizes and configurations to suit mill requirements. It features a hard-surfaced anvil with a breakaway support frame for protection from foreign materials. The rear access platform makes knife maintenance simple and safe. The Chipper includes a common subframe for a single lift installation.



Brunette/CBI Grizzly Mill Hog

This primary wood waste grinder is built to be the most rugged hog on the market. The Grizzly Mill’s high-interia, solid steel rotor has four alternating angled rows of striker bars to ensure even distribution of input material for balanced wear and maximum throughput.



This machine can break down large residuals from various sources, including cedar bark, green spruce bark, mill wood waste, demolition debris, butt ends, railroad ties and stringy bark, for easy processing into a high-quality product suitable for hog fuel, mulch or a biomass product.



Brunette BioSizer

The Brunette BioSizer is a high-speed secondary waste wood grinder designed to produce a uniform-sized output that is optimal for the biomass industry. The Brunette BioSizer is built to be low maintenance, with a high-inertia rotor and fixed hammers. With four rows of staggered hammers, this grinder efficiently processes oversized bush-grind hog fuel, trim blocks, wood chips and typical urban woodwaste, converting it all to fine, high-quality fiber suitable for various biomass products.



Brunette Machinery’s experience in manufacturing guarantees customers well-tested, heavy-duty machines that will produce high-quality product and deliver a long service life with low maintenance costs.