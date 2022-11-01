By FortisBC | November 01, 2022

Martin-Brower of Canada Co., a leading logistics service provider for restaurant chains around the world, is operating its first tractor for McDonald’s Canada food delivery services on 100 percent renewable natural gas (RNG)1 provided by FortisBC Energy Inc. The first tractor is in operation, with an additional six scheduled to arrive later this year. The tractors are being tested in British Columbia to assess the feasibility of using them to deliver to McDonald’s Canada restaurants across Canada where possible.

“At McDonald’s Canada, we know making small changes to our supply chain can result in a big impact, which is why we’re working with our long-time distribution partner Martin Brower to help us use our scale for good,” said Rob Dick, supply chain officer at McDonald’s Canada. “Globally, we’ve pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050–a pledge that we are continuing to make progress towards here in Canada by investing in real and tangible changes like testing seven new Kenworth tractors powered by RNG provided by FortisBC.”

“We are committed to providing customers, like McDonald’s Canada, with a lower-carbon fuel option to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in commercial transportation,” said Mike Leclair, vice-president, major projects and liquefied natural gas at FortisBC. “Renewable Natural Gas has enormous potential to economically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, a sector that contributes over 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the province.”

Renewable natural gas helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by putting organic waste to work. FortisBC takes advantage of carbon already in the system by capturing methane and repurposing it. Renewable Natural Gas can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by displacing conventional natural gas in supplying energy to homes, businesses and transportation.

FortisBC will supply Martin Brower with up to 5,000 gigajoules of RNG over the next year, which can power seven tractors in service for McDonald’s Canada. All of these tractors will be fueled with 100 percent RNG to drive the vehicles.

Owners of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles can purchase RNG from FortisBC, which lowers the carbon intensity of the entire gas system. Using Renewable Natural Gas in CNG powered vehicles reduces emissions by upwards of 85 percent over diesel and costs about 45 per cent less than traditional diesel fuel when carbon credits are generated and applied to the cost of RNG.2 Switching to RNG also uses the same natural gas engine without any additional capital investment once customers adopt CNG.

“Our goal is to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions that help restaurants and our business create a more globally sustainable, ethical, and responsible future,” said Julie Dell’Aniello, president, Martin Brower Canada. “Integrating the first Renewable Natural Gas tractor into our fleet is an essential step towards further minimizing Martin Brower’s carbon emissions and environmental impact.”

1Renewable Natural Gas is produced in a different manner than conventional natural gas. It is derived from biogas, which is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. The biogas is captured and cleaned to create Renewable Natural Gas (also called biomethane).



2The Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation has a carbon intensity for electric vehicles is 19 gCO2e/MJ compared to RNG at 10 gCO2e/MJ (weighted average).