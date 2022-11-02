ADVERTISEMENT

CVR Energy Inc. has reported its renewable diesel unit at the Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma continued to increase production during the third quarter, with total vegetable oil throughputs of approximately 17.7 million gallons, up from 12 million gallons during the second quarter.

During a third quarter earnings call held Nov. 1, CVR Energy CEO David Lamp said the Wynnewood renewable diesel unit began producing at capacity in early October. The unit is currently undergoing a catalyst change.

Construction on the feedstock pretreatment unit (PTU) is progressing, according to Lamp. He said the company currently expects the PTU to be placed in service during the third quarter of next year. The PTU will allow the facility to take in a wider variety of feedstocks.

Lamp also briefly discussed ongoing plans to break out CVR’s renewables business into a separate entity. He said the business reorganization is on track and is expected to be complete during the first half of 2023.