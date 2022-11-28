By Petro-Canada Lubricants | November 28, 2022

Petro-Canada Lubricants PEERLESS OG2 RED has received the National Lubricating Grease Institute’s new High Performance Multiuse (HPM) Core grease certification, demonstrating its high performance for pellet roll bearings, U-joint greasing and wheel bearing lubrication, automotive and heavy-duty chassis applications.

HPM is the latest internationally recognized standard grease specification for grease and bearing manufacturers which runs in parallel to the NLGI’s GC-LB certification, a standard that PEERLESS OG2 RED also meets.

Products that receive this new annually renewed certification are required to undertake a range of new tests that reflect the operating requirements of current pellet mill operations.

“The tests for the HPM certification are extremely stringent, and meeting them simultaneously demonstrates the extreme performance of the product.” said Martin Keenan, research associate for Petro-Canada Lubricants. “The HPM certification will become representative of quality standards for grease manufacturers in the future, so being awarded this certification is a fantastic achievement.”

PEERLESS OG2 RED is the ideal solution to reduce bearing failure under high heat, heavy duty, moisture laden applications in some of the toughest conditions such as pellet mill production and pulp press roller bearings. Customers have been able to realize savings by decreasing roll bearing purchases as well as decreasing grease consumption, contributing to a lower total cost of ownership.

Testing for the HPM certification has proven that PEERLESS OG2 RED supports equipment to stay in service under the toughest operating conditions. During the testing process, the grease demonstrated exceptional water washout performance, a wide operating temperature range and excellent rust and corrosion protection.

“Using PEERLESS OG2 RED will help operators improve the performance of their equipment and reduce unplanned stops,” added Ray Rolston, senior technical advisor for Petro-Canada Lubricants. “This level of performance has been demonstrated in pelleter applications with customers and has been reconfirmed by the receipt of HPM certification.”