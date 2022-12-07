ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 750,989.2 metric tons of wood pellets in October, down slightly from 766,508.2 metric tons in September, but up when compared to the 422,107 metric tons exported in October 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in October. The U.K. was the top destination at 440,933.9 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 228,344 metric tons, Japan at 40,561 metric tons and the French West Indies at 30,113.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $132.21 million in October, down from $136.9 million the previous month, but up from $58.84 million in October of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first 10 months of 2022 reached 7.37 million metric tons at a value of $1.27 billion, compared to 5.88 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $847.93 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.