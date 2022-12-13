By GoodFuels | December 13, 2022

On Dec. 8, during its port call to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, GoodFuels successfully delivered its 100 percent biofuel to the Hyperion-class cruise ship. This bunkering of 100 percent biofuels for AIDAprima further fortifies our decarbonization partnership with Carnival Corporation’s AIDA Cruises brand. More importantly, it marks another important step forward to achieving sustainability and decarbonization in the cruise industry.

AIDA Cruises’ vessel was supplied with a 100 percent biofuel product, without blending with conventional marine fuels, proving the viability and technical applicability of sustainable marine biofuel for all types of vessels.

The successful delivery of 100 percent biofuel builds on the partnership kicked off between GoodFuels and AIDA Cruises in July 2022, when AIDAprima was bunkered with a blend of biofuel and conventional marine fuels. This new step demonstrates AIDA Cruises’ continued commitment to investing in low carbon emissions technologies as part of the company’s decarbonization strategy.

Truly sustainable biofuel: made from 100 percent waste or residue

GoodFuels’ next-generation sustainable biofuel is derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100 percent waste or residue, including processed used cooking oil and animal waste fats. It enables a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of 80 to 90 percent when compared to fossil fuels. Thanks to its “drop in” properties, AIDAprima was bunkered with biofuel without requiring any modifications to the engine or tanks.

A decarbonization pathway for the cruise industry

Commenting on the partnership, Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels, said, “This bio-bunkering with AIDA Cruises comes as yet another big step forward on the cruise sector’s decarbonization pathway. It builds on the collaboration and partnership we are enjoying with AIDA Cruises and the wider Carnival group, and once again proves that our sustainable biofuels are an immediate available sustainability solution for a range of segments in the global fleet.

“The team at GoodFuels is focused on delivering immediate impact, and we are pleased to be able to continue to work with the pioneers at AIDA Cruises to see 100 percent biofuel used in operations to help deliver more sustainable voyages.”

Start decarbonizing today

Sustainable biofuels are an effective solution for decarbonizing global shipping as they can be dropped into existing marine engines without having to make changes to the engine or fuel infrastructure. This means shipowners can already start reducing their CO2 emissions today, without having to invest heavily in new vessels or in retrofitting their current fleet.



If we want to have effective solutions for the current climate crisis we are facing, we cannot afford to wait for global legislation to arrive. That is why at GoodFuels, every day is decarbonization day. Plus, gaining experience with low-carbon fuels like biofuels now will prepare you for upcoming regulations. Not sure where to start? Request a biofuel trial and start decarbonizing today.