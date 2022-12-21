By Lignetics Group | December 21, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

To recognize and show gratitude toward heroes in communities across the country, Harman and Lignetics Group teamed up for the ninth time to supply a Harman Hero recipient with a Harman Accentra52i-TC pellet insert, 1 ton of CleanFire Superior heating pellets and 1 ton of large animal bedding. This year’s Harman Hero recipient was social worker and therapist Rachel Novak of Hanson, Massachusetts.

The pellet insert was installed at the Novak home last week by The Chimney Chaps who donated their time and expertise to professionally install the insert. The heating pellets were delivered by WoodPellets.com, a company under the Lignetics Group that offers home pellet delivery. All of the venting was donated by Duravent and the one ton of animal bedding was donated by Lignetics Group. The Novak family, who lives on a small farm aptly named Second Chance Farm, will use the new insert as their primary source of heat. The one ton of heating pellets will last at least two months taking them through the coldest month, and the bedding for their four horses will last 6-10 weeks.

The Harman Hero Giveaway honors those who have served the front lines of our country and communities: military, first responders, police, fire, healthcare, and school workers. For the past nine years, Harman and Lignetics have partnered together to award a pellet stove and one ton of heating pellets to a deserving person nominated by a fellow community member.

“At Harman, we have always been anchored to the steadfast pride of our American Heroes and we want to pay tribute to those who sacrifice for the betterment of others.” said Karen Smeltz of Harman. Additionally, Lignetics donated one ton of animal bedding to this year’s winner for their horses. “Nothing gives us greater pleasure than being able to help this deserving family on multiple levels,” says Jonah Levine, Director of Heating for Lignetics Group. “With her can-do attitude, hard work, compassion and dedication to her family and community, Rachel is a wonderful example of the type of human we all aspire to be.”

Rachel, nominated by her husband, is a mother of two and a social worker working with teens. “She meets with these kids seven days a week and is always there to answer calls when they need her,” her husband, Nathaniel, stated in his nomination letter. “We also have our own two teens. Our daughter is very ill and sees around 12 specialists at Children’s Hospital Boston. She receives infusions every three weeks to stay alive. My wife manages her care and takes her to every appointment.”

“I am speechless when it comes to finding the right words to say thank you to the entire Harman and Lignetics families and, trust me, that is not easy as I am a therapist and talk for a living.” says Rachel Novak. While selecting a winner from many deserving nominations is difficult, Rachel stood out for her dedication to the youth in her community. “Her unwavering commitment to each teen is second to none. Even during the stove install, she received hundreds of texts from teens on her day off,” continues Smeltz.

The Harman Hero giveaway was first held in 2014. Each year, it receives countless honorable nominations. “We were flooded with amazing stories of heroes all over the country, of wonderful people making the world a better place with their kindness and hard work. From the bottom of our hearts at Harman, we thank all those who serve our country and communities.”

Nominations for the 2023 Harman Hero Giveaway will open in early Fall 2023.

About Harman

The Harman® brand began in 1979 by Dane Harman. Today, Harman is part of Hearth and Home Technologies family of brands. Harman products are true heating powerhouses with an uncompromising commitment to quality and innovation that positions their products at premium status. Harman technologies are industry exclusives, and engineers design each component to an immaculate fit, feel and finish. Today, Harman has nine premium pellet models. They continue to focus on developing revolutionary heating solutions for the biomass market.