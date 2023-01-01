By OPAL Fuels LLC | January 05, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

OPAL Fuels Inc., a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), announced Florida’s first landfill gas to RNG facility at the New River Solid Waste Association (NRSWA) municipal solid waste landfill has successfully completed its ramp-up period.

Located in Raiford, Florida, the facility captures naturally occurring biogas from the decomposition of organic material at the landfill and refines it into RNG, a usable low-carbon fuel. RNG is a right now solution to the right now problem of climate change and is one of the most attractive sources of renewable energy – capturing extremely damaging greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and using it to replace fossil fuels, such as diesel.

The RNG will be used to feed OPAL Fuels transportation customers at the company’s fueling stations via the Peoples Gas distribution system. Peoples Gas System is Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serving more than 445,000 homes and businesses across the state.

“Through our vertical integration model, from production through distribution, OPAL Fuels is committed to providing our customers with cost effective, reliable transportation fuel that results in zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions,” said Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels. “We are pleased to partner with local stakeholders across Florida and to have brought the state its first RNG project. Working together with NRSWA, this facility produces new revenue streams, new jobs for the county, and provides cost savings for our customers – enabling companies to achieve net zero now at a discount. It also reduces greenhouse gas emissions locally and for the planet. This is a win for everyone.”

The RNG facility has a nameplate capacity of 2,500 SCFM of landfill gas, which when processed would result in the production of approximately 5 million GGE per year of RNG. This RNG, when used as transportation fuel to displace diesel, will avoid GHG emissions equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from more than 380 heavy-duty trucks.

Additionally, the process of refining the biogas results in significant reductions in local emissions, including approximate decreases of 95 percent in carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, 90 percent in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, 90 percent in carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, and 98 percent in sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions.

The NRSWA municipal solid waste landfill is a publicly owned waste facility formed as an association of three member Florida counties: Baker, Bradford, and Union Counties. The association also accepts contracted waste from out-of-region locations.

“NRSWA is excited about partnering with OPAL Fuels on this important and industry leading project,” said Perry Kent, Executive Director, NRSWA. “This is the first project in Florida to convert gas from a municipal solid waste landfill to RNG and we are happy we have been able to lead the way. New River has always worked to manage solid waste in a sustainable way and to be good stewards of the environment. This project is one more step toward New River becoming a fully sustainable solid waste treatment facility.”

Through investments in people, technology, infrastructure, and environmentally focused innovations, Peoples Gas is committed to fueling Florida’s clean energy future responsibly and sustainably. Peoples Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Peoples Gas is invested in diverse energy solutions to serve the growing needs of Floridians,” said Lew Rutkin, vice president of business development for Peoples Gas. “By collaborating with OPAL Fuels, we are enabling access to RNG, and we are providing a clean pathway to meaningful reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for the state.”