CVR Energy Inc. on Feb. 1 completed a transaction to break out its renewables business, according to statements made by CEO David Lamp during a fourth quarter earnings call held Feb. 22. Lamp also discussed operations at CVR’s Oklahoma renewable diesel facility.

CVR in 2022 converted a production unit at its Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma to renewable diesel production. The unit began producing at capacity in October. According to Lamp, CVR completed the first catalyst change at the Wynnewood renewable diesel units during the fourth quarter, which limited processing to approximately 13 million gallons of vegetable oil feedstocks. The HOBO spread averaged negative $1.97 per gallon during the fourth quarter, a decline from the third quarter as soybean price increases outpaced diesel prices during the three-month period, according to Lamp. Dan Newman, chief financial officer at CVR, said renewables throughput for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be approximately 20 million to 25 million gallons.

According to Lamp, CVR continues to make progress with the development of feedstock pretreatment unit at the Wynnewood facility, with expected completion in the third quarter of this year. That pretreatment unit will allow the facility to process a wider range of renewable feedstocks.