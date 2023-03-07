ADVERTISEMENT

Vertex Energy on Feb. 28 confirmed that the renewable diesel conversion project at its refinery in Mobile, Alabama, is on track to be mechanically complete in late March, with initial production volumes expected in April.

The company in May 2021 announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Alabama refinery from an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell and convert a portion of the facility to renewable diesel production.

Vertex is converting the refinery’s existing hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel fuel on a standalone basis. The company completed shutdown of the hydrocracker unit on Jan. 6. As of Feb. 28, approximately 55 percent of shut-down related work was complete. Catalyst loading was expected to begin in early March.

Once the conversion project is complete, the facility is expected to have an initial nameplate capacity of 8,000 barrels per day (122.64 MMgy). Installation of additional hydrogen supply is expected to expand capacity to 14,000 barrels per day by early 2024.