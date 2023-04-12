ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai’i Gas on April 10 announced it is seeking proposals from local and national suppliers that can provide renewable natural gas (RNG), renewable hydrogen, or a blend of both to its utility system on Oahu.

The request for proposals (RFP) seeks up to 65,000 therms of RNG, up to 2,300 kilograms per day of renewable hydrogen, or a blend of both fuels. The utility plans to enter into one or more fuel supply agreements for RNG and renewable hydrogen contingent on approval from the Hawai’i Public Utilities Commission.

“Increasing our use of RNG and renewable hydrogen has been part of our strategic plan for a number of years. When achieved, it will be a highly visible part of Hawaiʻi’s clean energy future,” said Alicia Moy, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Gas. “We are serious about our commitment to carbon neutrality, and we intend to lead the nation in finding ways to integrate more renewable energy sources into our pipeline. We already have a 50-year head start on mainland gas companies in our use of hydrogen in utility gas distribution. While our business represents less than 1 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Hawai’i gas said it has been utilizing RNG produced at the city and county of Honolulu’s Honouliuli Wastewater RNG facility since 2018. The utility also blends up to 15 percent hydrogen into its gas mix and has been doing so since 1974.

Eligible proposals include but are not limited to RNG produced at wastewater treatment plants, landfill gas RNG, crop-based RNG, RNG produced via fast pyrolysis of biomass, RNG produced from food waste, diary RNG, hydrogen produced by electrolysis produced using renewable energy, steam methane reforming hydrogen using RNG, methane pyrolysis from landfill gas or renewable gas, biomass gasification, ethanol or biomass reformation, or microbial electrolysis cell using renewable electricity. The contract term would be from five to 20 years and may include options to extend the term of the contract. Proposals will be accepted through Sept. 30.

A full copy of the RFP is available on the Hawai’i Gas website. https://www.hawaiigas.com/2023-rfp