By Drax Group | April 13, 2023

Will Gardiner has with effect from 16 March 2023 stepped down from his role as a board member of the Sustainable Biomass Program.

The SBP is a vital part of the sustainable biomass industry, providing an independent certification scheme for woody biomass used in large-scale energy production. Suppliers can use the SBP certification scheme to evidence the sustainability and legality of their biomass and certify it as meeting robust sustainability criteria.

Gardiner has served in a personal capacity on the board of the SBP since January 2019, over which time the organization has worked to facilitate the economically, environmentally and socially responsible use of biomass around the world.

“At Drax, sustainability is at the heart of what we do and as the second largest producer of wood pellets globally, we value the vital role the Sustainable Biomass Program plays in creating a global standard for good biomass,” said Will Gardiner, Drax CEO.

“It has been a pleasure to support the SBP through my role on the board and I look forward to its continued success as a global tool for confirming the efficacy of woody biomass.”

Drax is committed to ensuring the biomass we source delivers positive outcomes for the climate, for nature and for the communities in which we operate. As a part of this, we welcome the forthcoming updates to the SBP’s certification framework and will continue to engage with the SBP and its other stakeholders to ensure best practice is applied and championed across our global supply chains and wider industry.