By Drax Group | April 18, 2023

Mississippi and Arkansas were devastated by a recent rash of tornadoes that ripped across the Southeastern U.S. in March.

As part of the Communities in Crisis Fund, Drax donated $25,000 to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and $25,000 to the Heart of Arkansas United Way to support tornado damage relief efforts. Funds will be used for immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding and recovery in affected communities near Rolling Fork, Mississippi and Little Rock, Arkansas.

“The establishment of our Communities in Crisis Fund is an example of how we are strengthening our approach to supporting our communities, which includes an enhanced approach to philanthropic giving,” said Shona King, group head of community for Drax.

The Crisis Fund provides donations to reputable relief organizations working on the ground or organizations that have been established to run emergency appeals in the immediate aftermath of disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and wildfires.

“United Way of Southeast Louisiana and our partners at WDSU-TV are grateful to Drax for supporting efforts to help our neighbors in Mississippi,” said Michael Williamson, president and CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana. “We know all too well the devastating effects of tornadoes on communities, and thanks to Drax’s generous donation, we can grant critical funds to our fellow United Ways to help their families rebuild and recover.”

Drax is committed to being a good neighbor, helping those in immediate need and playing a positive role in their communities.

“Drax’s generous gift will allow Heart of Arkansas United Way to provide victims of the March 31 tornadoes the support they need through recovery and rebuilding work that will be ahead for many months to come,” said Lynn Holzman Pharr, president of the Heart of Arkansas United Way. “Disaster recovery is a long-term process – a marathon, not a sprint. Our community is thankful for the immediate response efforts of many who are helping to evaluate the scope and scale of the impact, so that we may begin planning for the support individuals and families will need in the long term.”

Drax’s philanthropic efforts focus on the well-being of the states especially as the company grows and wants to give back to local communities.

“Our employees live in Arkansas and Mississippi and know, or are related to, people impacted by the tornado damage,” said King. “They are part of our extended Drax family.”

To learn more about Drax’s approach to community engagement and corporate giving, visit our Community site, which contains more information about our Communities in Crisis Fund and the Drax Foundation.