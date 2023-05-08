By Honeywell | May 08, 2023

Honeywell today announced that Sichuan Jinshang Environmental Protection Technology Co. (JSRE) will use Honeywell Ecofining technology to produce nearly 300,000 tons per year (approximately 6,000 barrels per day) of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its newly planned facility in Suining, Sichuan Province, China. This project will promote the accelerated adoption of SAF, and, once completed, the facility is expected to be one of the largest SAF plants in China.

Honeywell UOP will provide its Ecofining technology, catalysts, and equipment for JSRE to produce SAF using feedstocks such as used cooking oils and animal fats. JSRE will be able to expand SAF production capacity in China, and support efforts to reduce carbon emissions and aid in the sustainable development of China's aviation industry through the use of Honeywell’s ready-now technology.

"China's decarbonization goal has set new requirements for promoting the energy transformation and biomass energy will play an important role in achieving the goals. While facing a broad range of development opportunities in the biomass energy industry, JSRE hopes to utilize its advantages and accumulation in the comprehensive utilization of waste oils to achieve strategic transformation and industrial upgrading," said Ye Bin, chairman of Sichuan Jinshang Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. "Honeywell can help us promote the further development of SAF made from waste oils in China and in the region of Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou allowing us to achieve sustainable development in multiple fields."

“Honeywell is committed to sustainable development, including directing nearly 60 percent of its total investment in new products towards solutions that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers,” said Barry Glickman, vice-president and general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. “Honeywell UOP has been providing SAF and renewable fuel technologies for nearly 20 years, including producing SAF solutions across a range of feedstocks that will be required to meet the increasing global demand for SAF. Collaborating with JSRE via Howneywell UOP’s Ecofining technology will help accelerate the development of China’s SAF industry and support the aviation industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”

Honeywell Ecofining is a proven technology that has been used around the world for more than 10 years. It produces sustainable aviation fuel, which helps reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 80 percent when compared to the emissions from fossil fuels. SAF produced through this process can blend seamlessly with petroleum-based jet fuel at a commercial scale. When used in up to a 50 percent blend with petroleum-based jet fuel, SAF produced with Honeywell UOP’s Ecofining process requires no changes to aircraft technology and meets all critical specifications for flight. The Honeywell UOP Ecofining process, developed in conjunction with Eni SpA, can convert waste plant-based oils, animal fats and other waste feedstocks to renewable diesel and SAF.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company’s track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities and its decades-long history of innovation to help customers meet their environmental and social goals. About half of Honeywell’s new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

