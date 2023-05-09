By AlterAg Industries Corp. | May 09, 2023

AlterAg Industries Corp., a vertically integrated dairy farm and dairy products company, on May 4 announced agreement with Buckhorn RNG LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Novilla Investment Holdings, LLC to produce renewable natural gas, and other useful products from manure generation by AlterAg’s Lynn dairy farm operations. Under the agreement, Novilla will construct, own and operate a manure conversion facility on AlterAg’s Lynn farm property that is anticipated to produce more than 120,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas per year from waste-manure – the energy equivalent to approximately 900,000 gallons of gasoline or 875,000 gallons of propane. The AlterAg and Novilla project will also preempt greenhouse gas emission equivalent to 6,500 or more automobiles, annually.



Commenting on the announcement, AlterAg’s CEO, Ron Braatz, said, “AlterAg’s mission continues to be production and distribution of high-quality milk and branded dairy products by controlling and balancing the supply chain between tillable farmland and branded dairy products. Our added challenge is to meet our strategic plan with a specific focus on animal health and care, socially conscious practices, a clean environment, and predictable profit.” He said, “Today’s announcement with Novilla RNG furthers our objectives by being able to convert millions of tons of manure into eco-friendly natural gas and high-quality fertilizers, to further remove greenhouse gas emissions from our atmosphere, and to generate additional profit.”



Jared Williams and Mark Hill, Co-CEOs of Novilla, joined Braatz by commenting: “AlterAg’s Lynn Farms is an ideal platform for Novilla to construct, own, and operate a dairy RNG facility. Novilla takes pride in being able to work closely with great dairies to generate renewable natural gas and to reduce fugitive methane emissions. The RNG facility being built at AlterAg’s Lynn Farms will also create new jobs in the local community and provide a high-quality fiber bedding for the dairy.”



Todd M. DeMatteo, senior executive director of Bankers Capital International, added, “Today’s announcement is a clear illustration of how AlterAg’s growth strategy works: AlterAg seeks to remove the inefficiencies and stress points inherent among dissimilar activities of the supply chain by actively participating in each key function between tillable farmland and branded dairy products. Here, rather than accepting manure as a necessary biproduct of dairy farming, AlterAg actively sought alternative solutions, eventually selecting Novilla as the best partner to address the issue.” He said: “AlterAg’s approach is to let each management team focus on what it does best, under a common plan and with common guidance, and each ‘component’ of the supply chain will then become more predictable and more economical, as the inter-company and intra-company pinch points subside.”