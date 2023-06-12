ADVERTISEMENT

Renewables are expected to account for 23 percent of U.S. electricity generation this year, increasing to 25 percent in 2024, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 5. Renewables accounted for 22 percent of U.S. electricity generation last year.

Electricity generation from biomass is expected to reach 25 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) this year, increasing to 25.3 billion kWh next year. Biomass generation was at 26.7 billion kWh in 2022.

The electric power sector is expected to consume 0.203 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass this year, increasing to 0.204 quad next year. Consumption was at 0.213 quad in 2022. The sector is also expected to consume 0.186 quad of wood biomass this year and 0.191 quad next year, compared to 0.2 quad in 2022.

The industrial sector is expected to consume 0.162 quad of waste biomass in both 2023 and 2024, up from 0.161 quad last year. The sector also consumed 1.278 quad of wood biomass in 2022, with consumption expected to expand to 1.325 quad this year and 1.361 quad next year.

The commercial sector consumed 0.037 quad of waste biomass and 0.083 quad of wood biomass in 2022. Those levels of consumption are expected to be maintained through 2023 and 2024.

The residential sector is expected to consume 0.545 quad of wood biomass in both 2023 and 2024, up from 0.539 quad in 2022.

Across all sectors, waste biomass consumption was at 0.411 quad last year, and expected to fall to 0.404 quad this year and 0.403 quad next year. Wood biomass consumption was at 2.1 quad last year and is expected to increase to 2.138 quad in 2023 and 2.18 quad in 2024.