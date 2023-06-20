ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a in-person meeting on June 27 in Washington, D.C.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S> renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

For the purposes of the REEEAC, covered goods and services do not include vehicles, feedstocks for biofuels, or energy efficiency as it relates to consumer goods or buildings. However, non-fossil fuels that reduce carbon consumption, such as liquid biofuels and pellets, are included.

During the June 27 meeting, committee members with will briefed on government programs designed to enhance the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, and host discussions within subcommittees in order to develop recommendations.

The REEEAC currently includes more than 35 committee members, including those representing the Renewable Fuels Association and Lignetics.

The meeting will be open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Written comments regarding REEEAC affairs can be submitted at any time.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.