The government of British Columbia on June 16 announced that construction is complete on Tidewater Renewables’ 3,000-barrel-per-day (45.99 MMgy) renewable diesel complex located its refinery in Prince George, British Columbia. Renewable diesel production is expected to begin soon.

“I want to congratulate Tidewater Renewables for its leadership, innovation and for building the first stand-alone renewable diesel plant, not only in B.C., but all of Canada. This is an incredible achievement,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation. “Producing clean fuels right here in B.C. helps our transportation sector lower its emissions, while creating new jobs and opportunities in the low-carbon economy.”

The $380-million renewable diesel refinery was built with support from government through the Province’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. Under an LCFS Part 3 agreement, the proponent is awarded credits for undertaking actions that increase the use of low-carbon fuels or reduce the carbon intensity of a low-carbon fuel.

Tidewater also produces renewable fuel via co-processing at the Prince George refinery. On a combined basis, the Prince George complex will now have the capacity to produce approximately 47.55 million gallons of low-carbon fuel annually.

“On behalf of the entire team at Tidewater Renewables, I would like to thank the B.C. government for its leadership in climate action, as well as the timely and unwavering support for our project,” said Krasen Chervenkov, executive vice-president, business development and strategy, Tidewater. “The journey to build Canada’s first renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen complex began in early 2020, and once operational will deliver 170 million liters per year of arctic-spec renewable diesel at 80 percent to 90 percent reduction in CO2 as compared to fossil diesel.”