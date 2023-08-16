By Pellet Mill Magazine | August 16, 2023

The U.S. DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office on June 2 announced the launch of a $4 million initiative that aims to accelerate wood heater innovation and support the development of the next generation of efficient and clean wood heaters.





To help reduce the emissions of outdated or inefficient wood heating appliances that use cordwood or wood pellets, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, with funding from BETO, are overseeing a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement to accelerate innovation in wood heaters and help develop a new generation of clean, efficient wood heating appliances.



According to the DOE, at least $4 million will be made available for the competitively selected CRADA call. Up to four projects will be selected to participate, with a project duration of 12 to 18 months. Applicants are expected to provide 20% cost share of the requested funding.



Eligible projects include those that aim to improve the performance of commercial wood heaters through design optimization/modifications; develop and validate the performance of wood heater retrofit devices; develop and validate the performance of post-combustion wood heater technologies; and support field testing to better quantify heater performance, including advising on data collection best practices and equipment, interpreting data that is collected, and understanding how collected data could be used to improve heater performance. The deadline to submit concept papers was set for Aug. 11, with final proposals due Nov. 3.





Saskatchewan-based bioenergy company Prairie Clean Energy announced it has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator Network for a greenhouse gas emissions reduction project utilizing prairie biomass. Of the 24 projects receiving MICA funding, PCE was the only Saskatchewan recipient. By using PCE’s proprietary, patented flax straw pellets to help heat potash mines—Saskatchewan produces 30% of global potash—the carbon intensity of heat consumption in the mines can be reduced drastically. Partnering with Saskatchewan Polytechnic, PCE is using the grant money to provide a living lab demonstration through the implementation of a pilot operation at Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Agriculture and Food Production diploma program field site near Moose Jaw.





The U.S. exported 820,057 metric tons (MT) of wood pellets in May, up from both 720,209 MT exported in April and 740,605 MT exported in May 2022, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 6.



The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 16 countries in May. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 482,213 MT, followed by the Netherlands at 131,015 MT and Japan at 105,806 MT.



The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $153.12 million in May, up from both $129.17 million the previous month and $131.78 million in May 2022. Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first five months of 2023 reached 3.72 million MT at a value of $684.37 million, compared to 3.52 million MT exported during the same period of last year at a value of $595.78 million.





The U.S. EIA released the April 2023 edition of its Monthly Densified Biomass Fuel Report, including data collected from 77 operating manufacturers of densified biomass fuel that had a total production capacity of 12.92 million tons per year and collectively had an equivalent of 2,493 full-time employees



In April 2023, monthly respondents purchased 930,000 million tons of raw biomass feedstock, compared to 1.72 million tons in April 2022. They produced 860,000 tons of densified biomass fuel, up slightly from 850,000 tons that 80 respondents produced during the same month last year. Producers sold 610,000 tons of densified biomass fuel in April 2023, compared to 680,000 tons in April 2022.



Domestic sales of densified biomass fuel in April 2023 were up 10,000 tons from April of last year at 100,000 tons, averaging $222.74 per ton compared to $200.34 per ton in April 2022. Exports in April 2023 totaled 500,000 tons averaging $190.52 per ton, compared to 600,000 tons at $160.83 per ton in April 2022.



The EIA noted that some totals in the report may be relatively smaller for the month, as the agency withheld some values to avoid disclosing individual company data.





Bruks Siwertell Group has signed an acquisition contract for North American heavy machinery specialist, West Salem Machinery, effective from July 1. The Oregon-based engineering and manufacturing company will continue to operate under its current name as a separate internal division within Bruks Siwertell Group. Founded in the Pacific Northwest, WSM started operations by supplying machinery to sawmills in the region and expanded into the recycling industry. Today, WSM is an engineering company employing 70 personnel, with products that include grinders, shredders, hogs, hammermills and screens, delivering single machine installations to full-scale production lines.

The contract was signed on June 30. Following the acquisition, the Bruks Siwertell Group will have close to 500 personnel.





Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on June 28 that Musser Biomass and Wood Products, a division of family-owned and -operated Musser Lumber Co., will invest $7.5 million to expand its operation in Wythe County. The expansion will more than double the volume of dried hardwood chips and sawdust that the company supplies to composite decking manufacturers, plastic extrusion companies, and BBQ and heating wood pellet companies. Musser Biomass and Wood Products will also significantly increase its purchase volumes of hardwood residuals from regional sawmills, which will create a new market for this operational byproduct.





The U.S. DOE Bioenergy Technologies Office announced it will host a four-hour Bioenergy Cybersecurity Workshop on Sept. 11. The virtual event will focus on the identification of cybersecurity risks in biofuel and bioproduct manufacturing as well as the development of an approach to address those risks. According to the BETO, the workshop will explore the risks and potential consequences to biofuel and bioproduct production that stem from cybersecurity vulnerabilities; discuss the state of practice in biofuel and bioproduct security; gather stakeholder input on what research and development is needed to fill capacity gaps in cybersecurity for bioenergy facilities; and build connections across the bioenergy cybersecurity community.



The event will feature speakers representing BETO; Sandia National Laboratories; the DOE Office of Cyber Security, Energy Security and Emergency Response; and GRIMM, a cybersecurity company.





FutureMetrics Inc. has released a new white paper, "A quantitative review of the North American forest products industry." It includes a new interactive dashboard with a Sankey diagram and shows that the export pellet sector uses only about 3.2% of the primary harvest directly from the forest. The remainder is used for commonplace items such as packaging and shipping boxes, lumber and other wood-based construction materials, flooring, furniture and tissue, as well as many other less obvious uses.





ENplus on June 22 announced the launch of its 2023 market surveillance project and is and urging stakeholders, individuals and other parties to support the project by submitting samples of ENplus-certified wood pellets. According to ENplus, the market surveillance project aims to analyze ENplus-certified bags of pellets randomly taken from the market in order to assure compliance with ENplus standards. Laboratory analyses are conducted on the collected pellets and the results are used to evaluate the performance of the certification scheme, ENplus explained in a statement. The effort is part of the organization’s procedures to ensure constant quality control. For 2023, the project is open to anyone who wants to submit a sample of certified pellets, including consumers. Participation is voluntary and confidential. ENplus will cover the costs of the analyses. According to the organization, results will be communicated to participants at the end of the project. If necessary, certified companies will be contacted for corrective actions.





Brussels-based TotalEnergies Premium Wood Pellets announced its product is now packed in high-performance polyethylene bags that incorporate 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. The new innovative packaging is composed of a core layer of rPE2206, a low-density polyethylene grade made of 100% PCR content and part of the RE:clic circular polymer range, and high-performance Lumicene and Supertough metallocene virgin resins. It exhibits identical properties and thickness as fossil-based alternatives with a significantly reduced environmental footprint. Moreover, the printed area of the packaging has been reduced by 60% to improve recyclability and limit ink usage.The development is the result of an internal effort within TotalEnergies to implement the circular economy in its own use of plastics.