The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts renewables will account for 25 percent of U.S. electricity generation next year, up from 22 percent this year, according to the agency’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Sept. 12. Renewables accounted for 22 percent of electricity generation last year.

Biomass is expected to account for approximately 2.69 percent of U.S. renewable electricity generation this year, falling slightly to 2.44 percent in 2024. Biomass accounted for approximately 3.02 percent of U.S. renewable electricity generation in 2022, according to the STEO.

Biomass is expected to be used to generate 23.9 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity this year, increasing to 24.8 billion kWh next year. Biomass generation was at 26.7 billion kWh in 2022.

The electric power sector had approximately 3.2 gigawatts (GW) of waste biomass generating capacity in place at the end of last year. Capacity for waste biomass is expected to be unchanged through 2023 and 2024. The sector also had 2.4 GW of wood biomass capacity in place in 2022, with capacity expected to be maintained at that level this year and next year.

The industrial and commercial sectors had 5.4 GW of wood biomass capacity and 1.2 GW of waste biomass capacity in place as of 2022. Capacity is expected to be maintained at those levels in both 2023 and 2024.

The electric power sector consumed 0.213 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass last year, with consumption expected to be at 0.195 quad this year and 0.196 quad next year. The sector also consumed 0.2 quad of wood biomass last year, with consumption expected to fall to 0.179 quad this year, increasing to 0.191 quad in 2024.

The industrial sector consumed 0.161 quad of waste biomass in 2022, with consumption expected to reach 0.163 quad this year and 0.162 quad next year. The sector also consumed 1.278 quad of wood biomass last year, with consumption expected to be at 1.276 quad this year and 1.356 quad next year.

The commercial sector is expected to consume 0.038 quad of waste biomass this year, increasing to 0.04 quad next year. Consumption was at 0.037 quad in 2022. The commercial sector also consumed 0.083 quad of wood biomass last year, with that level of consumption expected to be maintained through 2023 and then fall to 0.082 quad in 2024.

The residential sector is expected to consume 0.434 quad of wood biomass in both 2023 and 2024, up from 0.422 quad in 2022.

Across all sectors, waste biomass consumption was at 0.411 quad last year, and is expected to fall to 0.398 this year and reach 0.399 quad next year. Wood biomass consumption was at 1.984 quad last year, and is expected to fall to 1.972 quad this year before increasing to 2.063 quad in 2024.