By Andritz | January 04, 2022

The Andritz biomass-fired PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler with flue gas cleaning system delivered to Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding for the biomass power plant in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, has been in commercial operation since December 2020 – after fulfilling all performance guarantee parameters in November 2020 as planned.

The Ichihara plant reached the end of the warranty period in December 2021.

The total project execution time from award of the order to the beginning of commercial operation was only 39 months, thus confirming Andritz’s strong capabilities in management and timely execution of demanding projects.

Ichihara power plant is designed to produce 50 MWe electric power from biomass (wood pellets and palm kernel shells). The Andritz PowerFluid boiler features high pressure and a reheat system in combination with high steam temperatures with the aim of achieving high plant efficiency and optimizing the utilization of valuable, high-grade biomass.

The Andritz scope of supply comprised the engineering work, delivery, erection work, and start-up of the fluidized bed boiler, including a flue gas cleaning system with high-dust SCR and auxiliary equipment. The equipment and technologies supplied by Andritz are essential parts of a high-efficiency biomass power plant for supply of green energy to the national grid.

With this biomass-fired CFB boiler, Andritz has made an important contribution to the Japanese renewables initiative, supporting the Japanese power industry in the very promising transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources.

Andritz has a strong market position for CFB boilers and is working at the moment on 10 more CFB boiler projects in Japan (3 x 75 MWe and 7 x 50 MWe) that are currently in the start-up phase or will go into operation over the next few years.