By Avfuel Corp. | January 10, 2022

Avfuel Corp. is proud to add ACI Jet (KSNA) to its list of branded FBOs now providing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The fuel supplier will provide the FBO with a consistent supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel after having received its first load at the close of December. This new supply of SAF supports ACI Jet’s customers who are looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions immediately and significantly.

“We are excited to provide our Orange County customers with a sustainable fuel option and to support progress toward a future of renewable energy in aviation,” said Andrew Robillard, vice president of ACI Jet FBOs and facilities.

SAF is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint. To quantify its benefit, each truckload (approximately 8,000 gallons) of SAF Avfuel supplies to the FBO provides a 19 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle. This provides the same climate benefit as reducing the emissions from 4.1 passenger vehicles to zero over the course of a year.

In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80 perent less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form.

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, said, “Avfuel is proud to yet again work with ACI Jet on sustainability initiatives. Its team was one of the first to provide Avfuel’s SAF on a demonstrative basis back in August 2020, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to expand this offering with a consistent supply of SAF to the Orange County community. The result is a real, measurable difference in carbon emissions for sustainability-minded organizations.”

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials—such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks.